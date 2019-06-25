Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official

All Headlines 08:39 June 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his upcoming trip to South Korea, a senior U.S. administration official said Monday.

"There are no plans for the meeting that you just mentioned," the official told reporters on background in a phone call.

"The president's there to see President Moon (Jae-in)."

