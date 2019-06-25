Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

June 25, 2019

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 33/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/19 Sunny 10

Daejeon 32/18 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/18 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/19 Sunny 10

Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 33/19 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

