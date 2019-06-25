Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 25
General
-- Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-- Defense minister's phone call with new U.S. acting defense secretary
-- Moon's new chief policy secretary to meet with reporters
-- Press conference of award-winning poet Kim Hye-soon
Economy & Finance
-- BOK chief's meeting with reporters
-- Shipbuilders set to win massive orders in second half
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official