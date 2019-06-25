Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 25

All Headlines 09:41 June 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official

-- Defense minister's phone call with new U.S. acting defense secretary

-- Moon's new chief policy secretary to meet with reporters

-- Press conference of award-winning poet Kim Hye-soon

Economy & Finance

-- BOK chief's meeting with reporters

-- Shipbuilders set to win massive orders in second half
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!