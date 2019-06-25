S. Korea's overseas financial assets at new high in 2018
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas financial assets reached a new high last year on increased investment in advanced economies, including the United States, while foreigners' financial assets here shrank, largely due to the weakening of the local currency, central bank data showed Tuesday.
As of the end of 2018, the outstanding financial assets invested overseas by South Korean entities came to about US$1.117 trillion, up $44.4 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The on-year rise was largely attributed to increased investment in the United States and European Union countries.
Financial assets in the United States rose $27.3 billion to $348.8 billion, reaching a new high and accounting for 31.2 percent of the total.
South Korean entities' financial assets in EU increased $15.1 billion to $200.3 billion, while their financial assets in China slipped $3 billion to $137.2 billion.
By currency, overseas financial assets held in U.S. dollars came to $647.4 billion as of end-2018, accounting for 58 percent of the total, with those held in euros coming to $99.3 billion or 8.9 percent of the total.
Foreign investment in South Korea, on the other hand, dropped $92.4 billion from a year earlier to $1.108 trillion as of the end of 2018.
By country, financial assets held in South Korea by the United States came to $299.4 billion, down $55.3 billion from the previous year, with those held by EU states dipping to $287.4 billion from $305.3 billion over the cited period.
The drop, however, was largely attributed to the weakening of the local currency.
"Due to a drop in local stock prices and the value of the Korean won, (foreign assets) held by most regions dropped except for China and Southeast Asian countries," the BOK said in a press release.
The financial assets held here by China inched up $1.9 billion to $64.6 billion in 2018, with financial assets held by Southeast Asian countries gaining $3 billion to reach $191.7 billion.
