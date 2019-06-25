College course on non-memory chips to foster experts
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it has joined hands with 13 local universities to launch a course specialized on non-memory chips, in line with its push to expand the country's presence in the sector.
The course, available for third-year students studying engineering or related fields starting this year, will provide specialized lectures and practice opportunities in designing non-memory chips, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
Students successfully finishing the course will be able to start their work at fabless businesses immediately without additional education. Fabless firms refer to those who design chips but do not have manufacturing facilities of their own.
The government plans to foster around 200 non-memory chip experts annually through the program.
Earlier this year, the government designated the non-memory chip industry as one of the country's new growth engines, with the goal of the country becoming the world's top player in the field of the foundry business by 2030 and taking up 10 percent of the fabless industry, up from 1.6 percent in 2018.
