Samsung C&T-led consortium wins LNG terminal project in Vietnam
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction unit under Samsung Group, said Tuesday it has won a US$179.5 million project to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Vietnam.
Under the deal with Petrovietnam Gas Corp., Samsung C&T and Vietnamese firm PTSC will build the Southeast Asian country's first LNG terminal, in the coastal area 70 kilometers southeast of Ho Chi Minh City for 40 months.
The project also calls for the construction of LNG tanks and other related facilities, according to Samsung C&T.
Samsung C&T has a 61 percent stake in the project.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
4
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
5
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
3
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
-
4
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
5
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official