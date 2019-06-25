McDonald's Korea fined over unfair biz practice
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday that it has fined McDonald's Korea, the South Korean unit of U.S. fast food chain McDonald's, 52 million won (US$45,000) for violating the law on franchise business.
McDonald's Korea is accused of accepting franchise fees worth 544 million won from 22 prospective franchisees between September 2013 and November 2016, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Under the law, franchisees are required to deposit franchise fees in a designated financial institution.
The commission also said McDonald's Korea did not provide an information disclosure statement, which includes the current status of neighboring franchise locations, to 15 prospective franchisees between May 2014 and November 2015.
In 2017, McDonald's Korea directly managed 317 restaurants and had 130 franchisees across South Korea.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Stray Kids chosen as honorary ambassador for Korean culture
-
4
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
5
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
3
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
-
4
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
5
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official