Top prosecutor apologizes for prosecution's wrongdoings in sensitive past cases

The special committee, launched in December 2017, has conducted reinvestigations into 17 past cases, including massive human rights abuses at Busan's Brothers Welfare Center in 1986, torture of democracy activist Kim Geun-tae in 1985, suspicion of illegal surveillance of civilians by Cheong Wa Dae and the Prime Minister's Office in 2010, a sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2013, a spy scandal of former Seoul metropolitan government official Yoo Woo-sung in 2012, a scandal surrounding actress Jang Ja-yeon's suicide in 2009, former KBS President Jeong Yeon-joo's breach of trust case in 2008 and the Yongsan Tragedy in 2009.