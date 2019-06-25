Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to South Korea later this week, a senior U.S. administration official said Monday.
Trump will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, prompting speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could be arranged at the inter-Korean border.
----------------
(2nd LD) Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he exchanged "very friendly" letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier this month amid a deadlock in negotiations to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.
----------------
S. Korea considers additional donation to global aid agencies to help N. Korea
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Tuesday that it is considering making an additional donation to global aid agencies to help North Korean people facing health and malnutrition problems.
In a report to lawmakers, the ministry said that donations could be made to such agencies as the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization for their assistance projects in the impoverished North.
----------------
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm close ties, combined posture
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo spoke by phone with new U.S. acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Tuesday and reaffirmed their commitment to a strong alliance between the two countries to help move denuclearization efforts forward, the defense ministry said.
The phone call took place on Esper's first day in office as U.S. defense chief on Monday (Washington time). Esper told Jeong that he decided to make the call because South Korea is one of America's closest allies, according to the ministry.
----------------
S. Korean shipbuilders gearing up for massive LNG carrier orders in H2
SEOUL -- South Korea's major shipbuilders are pinning high hopes on massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier orders to be placed in the second half of this year, industry insiders said Tuesday, as they aim to sweep global orders to cement their status in the sector.
As of last week, South Korean shipbuilders had secured 21 of 24 LNG carrier orders worldwide this year. With orders for more than 60 LNG carriers expected to be placed this year, industry insiders said South Korean shipbuilders will try to keep up the pace against their Asian rivals.
----------------
S. Korea's consumer sentiment dips to 5-month low in June
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer sentiment dropped slightly from a month earlier to a five-month low in June, central bank data showed Tuesday, amid fears of an economic slowdown sparked by sluggish exports and a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The composite consumer sentiment index came to 97.5 for the month, down 0.4 from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) DMZ war remains excavation highlights ongoing war and peace on Korean Peninsula
CHEORWON, South Korea -- It took nearly 70 years before the first layer of soil was removed on a front-line hill bordering North Korea to reveal traces of the unsung heroes who had fallen in bloody battles at the height of the 1950-53 Korean War.
About 300 soldiers from South Korea, the United States and France are believed to have been killed on Arrowhead Ridge, Cheorwon, some 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul, while fighting in four fierce battles against communist forces. The intense fighting also left some 3,000 enemy soldiers dead.
