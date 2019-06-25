Dual-income households in S. Korea up 4 pct in 2018
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Nearly half of married couples in South Korea earned dual incomes in 2018, data showed Tuesday, a sign that many South Koreans are continuing to work after marriage to support their families.
The number of double-income households reached 5.67 million as of October 2018, accounting for 46.3 percent of all married couple households, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The figure is 4 percent higher than the 5.45 million households with dual incomes recorded in 2017.
The ratio of couples in their 40s with double incomes stood at 54.2 percent in 2018, compared with 52.1 percent a year earlier. The ratio for those aged between 50 and 64 was 50.5 percent, followed by those in their 30s with 49.9 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of one-person households came to 5.78 million in 2018, up 174,000 from a year earlier.
This accounted for 29.2 percent of all households across the country, edging up 0.5 percentage point from a year earlier.
