Seoul stocks trade slightly higher Tuesday morning
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded slightly higher Tuesday morning as investors moved cautiously ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) opened nearly flat but turned higher later, rising 0.22 percent, or 4.70 points, to 2,131.03 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks were mixed as investors opted to stay in a wait-and-see mode ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, which kicks off on Friday.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics was up 0.22 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.30 percent.
Chemical firms were in positive terrain, with No. 1 player LG Chem advancing 1 percent and its rival Lotte Chemical rising 2.36 percent.
Auto shares were mixed -- No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.05 percent, but its sister company Kia Motors inched up 0.12 percent. Auto parts makers Hyundai Mobis rose 1.53 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion plunged 1.68 percent, while Samsung BioLogics slid 0.31 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,154.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session's close.
