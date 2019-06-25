(News Focus) Defending champs in S. Korean baseball threaten to run away with pennant

Kang, who made four relief appearances in 2018, has gone 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 25 appearances this year. He was sent down to the Futures League, the KBO's equivalent of the minors, last Tuesday with stiff shoulder. An MRI showed no structural damage and Youm said Kang's demotion was mostly for precautionary reasons. Since the KBO doesn't have the injured list of Major League Baseball (MLB), injured players usually go through rehab in the Futures League, where demoted players must spend at least 10 days before returning to the KBO.