Moon to attend G-20 summit in Osaka this week
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan later this week for a Group of 20 summit, another opportunity to enhance global understanding of his administration's peace and innovative growth efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon plans to fly to Osaka on Thursday and hold a dinner meeting with a group of ethnic Koreans there soon after, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office.
Attending the two-day G-20 session that starts Friday, the president will join discussions on various global issues including the economy, trade, investment and an innovative, inclusive world vision, as well as climate change, environment and energy.
He will also explain South Korea's push for the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace, Kim added.
On the sidelines of the multilateral summit, Moon will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese, Russian, Indonesian and Canadian counterparts before returning to Seoul on Saturday.
