Doosan E&C secures $90 million order from Myanmar

All Headlines 15:29 June 25, 2019

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Engineering & Construction Co., a construction unit under South Korea's Doosan Group, said Tuesday it has secured a US$89.58 million order for a power transmission line construction project in Myanmar.

The builder said in a regulatory filing that it has won the Taungoo-Kamanat Transmission project from the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of Myanmar.

Doosan E&C received a letter of acceptance from Myanmar in March, permitting the company to build 368 500-kilovolt steel towers in a 174-kilometer transmission line.

Doosan E&C said it will take 27 months to complete the project.

