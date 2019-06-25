KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 18,100 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 28,700 DN 750
TONGYANG 1,815 UP 5
Daesang 24,550 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,995 DN 35
ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 50
KISWire 26,500 DN 500
LotteFood 577,000 DN 8,000
NEXENTIRE 9,670 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 DN 600
KCC 281,000 UP 3,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 44,950 UP 100
HITEJINRO 21,000 UP 300
Yuhan 244,000 DN 4,500
SLCORP 24,000 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 8,500
DOOSAN 103,000 UP 500
DaelimInd 117,500 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17050 DN50
KiaMtr 43,500 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 97,100 DN 1,200
SK hynix 66,700 DN 200
Youngpoong 720,000 DN 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,600 DN 1,600
Binggrae 68,900 DN 500
GCH Corp 21,950 0
LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 5,500
HyundaiMtr 141,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 63,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 UP 50
POSCO 245,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 101,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 215,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,150 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 DN 45
DB INSURANCE 59,800 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 45,600 UP 100
NHIS 14,600 DN 200
SK Discovery 28,400 DN 350
