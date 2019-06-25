SBC 18,100 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 28,700 DN 750

TONGYANG 1,815 UP 5

Daesang 24,550 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,995 DN 35

ORION Holdings 17,250 UP 50

KISWire 26,500 DN 500

LotteFood 577,000 DN 8,000

NEXENTIRE 9,670 DN 120

CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 DN 600

KCC 281,000 UP 3,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,000 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 44,950 UP 100

HITEJINRO 21,000 UP 300

Yuhan 244,000 DN 4,500

SLCORP 24,000 DN 350

CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 8,500

DOOSAN 103,000 UP 500

DaelimInd 117,500 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17050 DN50

KiaMtr 43,500 UP 100

Donga Socio Holdings 97,100 DN 1,200

SK hynix 66,700 DN 200

Youngpoong 720,000 DN 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,600 DN 1,600

Binggrae 68,900 DN 500

GCH Corp 21,950 0

LotteChilsung 173,500 UP 5,500

HyundaiMtr 141,500 DN 1,000

AmoreG 63,400 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 UP 50

POSCO 245,000 UP 500

SPC SAMLIP 101,000 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 215,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,150 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 4,025 DN 45

DB INSURANCE 59,800 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 45,600 UP 100

NHIS 14,600 DN 200

SK Discovery 28,400 DN 350

(MORE)