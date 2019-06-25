KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 47,900 UP 400
GC Corp 125,000 UP 500
GS E&C 40,900 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,000 DN 500
KPIC 136,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,210 DN 60
SKC 36,900 UP 1,400
AK Holdings 46,000 DN 350
LOTTE 44,850 UP 150
SsangyongMtr 4,045 DN 25
BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 350
L&L 15,750 DN 150
NamyangDairy 568,000 DN 12,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,600 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,150 DN 100
Shinsegae 299,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 250,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 41,900 DN 550
Hyosung 73,700 DN 500
HankookShellOil 342,000 0
BukwangPharm 17,900 DN 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,150 UP 1,350
TaekwangInd 1,348,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 6,400 DN 20
KAL 29,900 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,350 DN 80
LG Corp. 77,200 UP 200
GS Retail 37,300 UP 250
Ottogi 690,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 26,550 DN 150
DaeduckElec 11,600 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 5,460 DN 170
HtlShilla 94,200 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 68,800 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 94,600 DN 900
Hanssem 73,000 UP 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 269,500 DN 2,000
Kogas 41,550 DN 450
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers to face prolonged downturn amid trade war
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
3
(LEAD) Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
4
Moon vows efforts to prevent another war in Korea
-
5
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official