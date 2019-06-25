(LEAD) Seoul stocks end lower on tech, bio losses
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Tuesday, led by losses in tech and bio shares, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks later this week, analysts here said. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.69 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 2,121.64. Trade volume was moderate at 634 million shares worth 4.1 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 574 to 257.
The KOSPI opened higher but erased earlier gains as major tech stocks came under heavy selling pressures.
Like other stock markets in the world, investors will likely take a wait-and-see stance ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, which kicks off Friday.
"Some investors bought stocks with hopes for the U.S.-China summit, but more investors went for profit-taking," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co.
Most large-cap shares finished in negative terrain, with pharmaceuticals and tech stocks leading the losses.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.22 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.3 percent. LG Electronics shed 1.23 percent, while its display-making affiliate LG Display dived 1.4 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion slid 0.24 percent, while Samsung BioLogics plunged 2.64 percent.
Chemical firms, however, were among gainers, with industry leader LG Chem inching up 1 percent and Lotte Chemical advancing 1.18 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor losing 0.7 percent, while its smaller sister Kia Motors gained 0.23 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.31 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,156.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.30 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys increased 3.8 basis points to 1.478 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds rose 3.7 basis points to 1.509 percent.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers to face prolonged downturn amid trade war
-
1
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend
-
3
(LEAD) Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
4
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
5
U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul on Thursday: sources