(2nd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in won't meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Group of 20 summit this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Tuesday amid a drawn-out spat between the neighboring countries over their shared history.
South Korea is "always" ready for such a separate summit, but Japan doesn't seem to be, the official told reporters in a briefing on Moon's schedule for the two-day G-20 session to open in Osaka, Japan, on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
SEOUL -- Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, appears to have been promoted to a leadership role, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday.
The status of Kim Yong-chol, who served as a chief negotiator in nuclear talks with the United States, also seems to have fallen, following the no-deal summit between the North's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers.
-----------------
BOK chief again hints at possible rate cut amid heightened uncertainty
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank chief again hinted at an easier policy Tuesday, citing what he called "further increased uncertainties" and a low inflation that falls far short of the bank's annual target.
"As the U.S.-China trade negotiations that were expected to end with an agreement have come to a deadlock, the possibility of global trade shrinking has increased, while the view that a recovery in the semiconductor market will be delayed is gathering more consensus," Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said in a meeting with reporters.
-----------------
Reopening Kaesong park likely to act as 'driver of dialogue': think tank
SEOUL -- Reopening a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea could encourage cross-border economic cooperation and also act as a "driver of dialogue" on the Korean Peninsula, a global think tank said Tuesday.
The International Crisis Group, a Belgium-based think tank, called for the United States to drop its "maximalist" approach of opposing the reopening of the factory park in the border city of Kaesong until the North's complete denuclearization, saying it is "counterproductive" in peace and nuclear talks.
-----------------
Moon to attend G-20 summit in Osaka this week
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Japan later this week for a Group of 20 summit, another opportunity to enhance global understanding of his administration's peace and innovative growth efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
Moon plans to fly to Osaka on Thursday and hold a dinner meeting with a group of ethnic Koreans there soon after, according to Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul considering extending tax benefits on eco-friendly cars: finance minister
SEJONG -- South Korea is considering extending a temporary tax cut on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars, the finance minister said Tuesday, in the latest move to help eco-friendly cars expand their presence here.
Since 2017, the government has waived a 5 percent special excise tax on purchases of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric cars. The temporary tax cut is set to end in December this year.
