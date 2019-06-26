Biz sentiment for July improves slightly amid trade tussle: survey
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment in South Korea improved for July, but a majority of companies delivered a grim outlook in the face of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, a survey showed Wednesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 92.3 for next month, slightly up from 89.5 this month, according to the survey by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The business index has stayed below 100 for 50 consecutive months since April 2015, when it came to 101.3, the statement said.
"With the country's economic institutions now forecasting the country's growth at 2.2 percent for the year, local companies face further declines in exports amid a delayed breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks," KERI researcher Kim Yoon-kyoung said in the statement.
(END)
