S. Korea spends 53 pct of annual budget through May
SEJONG, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea spent 154.6 trillion won (US$133.7 billion) of the state budget in the first five months of this year, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The amount spent accounted to 53 percent of the 291.9 trillion-won budget earmarked for this year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
South Korea has vowed to front-load 61 percent of its national fiscal budget spending during the first half of this year to respond to downside risks in consumption and employment.
South Korea's jobless rate remained flat at 4 percent in May from a year earlier, according to government data.
