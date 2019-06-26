Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 June 26, 2019

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sister of N. Korean leader appears to be promoted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't considers extending tax cut on purchases of hydrogen fuel cells electric cars (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea has no plan to hold bilateral summit with Japan at G-20 (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to offer tax benefits to boost consumption, investment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No plan to hold bilateral summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Segye Times)
-- No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump to meet Korean business leaders during visit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Conservative opposition party under fire for scrapping deal to normalize parliament (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential secretary Cho Kuk may be appointed as justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Saudi Aramco to team up with Hyundai Motor over hydrogen cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fintech firms can set up brokerages (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim-Trump meeting in DMZ is unlikely: U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor apologizes for prosecution's wrongdoings (Korea Herald)
-- Biegun to visit Seoul ahead of Trump summit (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!