Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Sister of N. Korean leader appears to be promoted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't considers extending tax cut on purchases of hydrogen fuel cells electric cars (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea has no plan to hold bilateral summit with Japan at G-20 (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to offer tax benefits to boost consumption, investment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No plan to hold bilateral summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Segye Times)
-- No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump to meet Korean business leaders during visit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Conservative opposition party under fire for scrapping deal to normalize parliament (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential secretary Cho Kuk may be appointed as justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Saudi Aramco to team up with Hyundai Motor over hydrogen cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fintech firms can set up brokerages (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim-Trump meeting in DMZ is unlikely: U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor apologizes for prosecution's wrongdoings (Korea Herald)
-- Biegun to visit Seoul ahead of Trump summit (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers to face prolonged downturn amid trade war
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
Cristiano Ronaldo to visit S. Korea in July for exhibition match
-
4
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
5
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
2
(LEAD) Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
3
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
4
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
5
(3rd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae