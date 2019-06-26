Korean-language dailies

-- Sister of N. Korean leader appears to be promoted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't considers extending tax cut on purchases of hydrogen fuel cells electric cars (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea has no plan to hold bilateral summit with Japan at G-20 (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to offer tax benefits to boost consumption, investment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- No plan to hold bilateral summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Segye Times)

-- No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump to meet Korean business leaders during visit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Conservative opposition party under fire for scrapping deal to normalize parliament (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential secretary Cho Kuk may be appointed as justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Saudi Aramco to team up with Hyundai Motor over hydrogen cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fintech firms can set up brokerages (Korea Economic Daily)

