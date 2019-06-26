(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 26)

The possibility of a long awaited Korea-Japan summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan, seems to have vanished. A Blue House official made it official. "We are ready to meet, but Japan appears to be unprepared," he said. Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe basically refused to have a bilateral summit citing his "tight schedule as the host of the G-20 Summit." The Blue House also reacted tersely, pointing to "President Moon Jae-in's busy schedules for bilateral summits." But Korea has more to lose if the summit is not held.