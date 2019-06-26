Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to provide 70 tln won to nurture service sector

All Headlines 08:36 June 26, 2019

SEJONG, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 70 trillion won (US$60.5 billion) to nurture the service sector in the next five years, the finance minister said Wednesday in the latest move to revitalize the economy.

Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting on boosting the country's service industry.

