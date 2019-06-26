(LEAD) S. Korea to provide 70 tln won to nurture service sector
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-8)
SEJONG, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 70 trillion won (US$60.5 billion) to nurture the service sector in the next five years, the finance minister said Wednesday in the latest move to revitalize the economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting on boosting the country's service industry.
The ministry said South Korea's policy lenders will take the lead in extending loans to the service sector by 2023.
Hong also announced a plan to hold a K-pop festival in May and October every year in an apparent move to attract more foreign tourists to South Korea and create jobs in the cultural sector.
South Korea has been struggling to offset its chronic deficit in tourism.
K-pop -- which features choreographed dances by boy or girl groups -- has gained ground in not only Asia but the United States and Europe in recent years.
In April, President Moon Jae-in stressed the need to develop new appealing reasons for tourists to visit South Korea, such as a tour program themed after the Korean Wave of popular culture, or "hallyu."
South Korea sees K-pop and its broader Korean Wave as soft power that can appeal to young people around the world and increase its relevance to them.
Experts said the Korean Wave generated by K-pop and TV dramas could turn fans in foreign countries into active consumers of South Korean products.
