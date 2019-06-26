Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 26
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Written interview with President Moon Jae-in
-- Saudi Arabia crown prince's visit to S. Korea
-- (Yonhap Feature) S. Korea faces heated debate over retirement age extension amid rapid aging
Economy & Finance
-- S. Korea to nurture service sector with support measures
-- Construction firms on course to meet overseas order targets
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
4
S. Korea's largest bill accounts for 85 pct of total circulation
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea to provide 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
2
(LEAD) Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
-
3
(3rd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Man arrested for crashing his car into U.S. embassy
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'