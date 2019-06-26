Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 June 26, 2019

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 70

Suwon 32/20 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/20 Sunny 70

Jeonju 25/19 Rain 70

Gwangju 25/19 Rain 90

Jeju 25/21 Rain 80

Daegu 26/19 Rain 80

Busan 25/20 Rain 80

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!