Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 June 26, 2019
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Sunny 70
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 70
Suwon 32/20 Sunny 70
Cheongju 27/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 60
Gangneung 29/20 Sunny 70
Jeonju 25/19 Rain 70
Gwangju 25/19 Rain 90
Jeju 25/21 Rain 80
Daegu 26/19 Rain 80
Busan 25/20 Rain 80
(END)
