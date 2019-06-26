S. Korean Olympic chief elected new IOC member
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's Olympic body has been voted as a new member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
In a boost for South Korea's efforts to increase its influence in global sports diplomacy, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Lee Kee-heung became one of 10 newest IOC members during the IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Lee, 64, joins the 2004 Olympic table tennis gold medalist Ryu Seung-min as two South Korean members of the world's top Olympic organization.
Ryu has been a member of the IOC's Athletes' Commission since 2016. The commission members enjoy the same rights as other IOC members, but they only serve one eight-year term.
Other IOC members are elected for eight years, and their mandates can be renewed. Except for those elected between 1966 and 1999, the age limit for members is 70. The IOC may extend that limit for a period of four years upon a proposal from the Executive Board.
Lee earned his nomination in late May, and the vote for Lee and nine other candidates was considered a formality. Each succuessful candidate needed to win the majority of the votes cast, and Lee won 57 of the 62 votes, with two abstentions.
Lee is one of three new members linked to their function within their national Olympic committees or a continental Olympic association. With these 10 additions, there are now 105 IOC members.
Though Lee's term is for eight years, he'll have to remain as KSOC president during that time to retain his IOC membership. Lee has been at the KSOC's helm since 2016, and his current term will expire in February 2021.
Lee is a veteran sports administrator who has served in executive roles for multiple organizations, both domestic and international, since the turn of the century. Lee was the president of the Korea Canoe Federation from 2004 to 2009, vice president of the Asian Canoe Federation in 2007, vice president of the Asia Swimming Federation from 2012 to 2016 and president of the Korea Swimming Federation from 2010 to 2016.
Lee was South Korea's chef de mission at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and the 2012 London Olympics. He also served as vice president on the organizing committees for both the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, two recent multisport competitions hosted by South Korea.
