S. Korea pushes to secure US$15 bln in construction orders from Eurasia
SEJONG, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing to win US$15 billion in construction orders from the northern region, including Eurasia, by 2022, a presidential committee said Wednesday.
Kwon Goo-hoon, head of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, said increased cooperation with the northern region in infrastructure, such as roads and plants, could help local builders secure large projects.
The northern region, which includes Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as northeast China, accounts for 11.2 percent of South Korean builders' combined overseas construction orders.
In 2017, South Korea launched the committee to strengthen economic and other forms of cooperation with the northern region.
