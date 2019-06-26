Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "at some point," further casting doubt on a possible summit during his trip to the peninsula this week.
Trump will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, prompting speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could be arranged at the inter-Korean border.
----------------
S. Korea to provide 70 tln won to nurture service sector
SEJONG -- South Korea will provide 70 trillion won (US$60.5 billion) to nurture the service sector in the next five years, the finance minister said Wednesday in the latest move to revitalize the economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting on boosting the country's service industry.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) S. Korea faces heated debate over retirement age extension amid rapid aging
SEOUL -- With some two years left before his retirement, Park Young-joon (an alias) is preparing for the next chapter of his life, harboring hopes that he could get a chance to work after he turns 60.
The 58-year-old Park, who works at a state-run bank, earned a doctorate in economics a few years ago to brace for retirement. Luckily enough, he sometimes teaches college students or office workers as his current duty at the bank is to provide economic education to ordinary people.
----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean builders striving to meet overseas order targets
SEOUL -- South Korean construction companies are striving to meet their annual overseas order targets amid concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, industry insiders said Wednesday, as they hope to feed off massive plant orders from the Middle East, their traditional cash cow, with oil prices staying high.
Also, strong orders from Europe and Asia remain in place, and may serve as a big boost for Korean builders' overseas push going forward, they said.
----------------
Moon, Saudi crown prince set to hold summit
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a summit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation and bolster bilateral ties.
Moon and Prince Mohammed plan to hold a summit and an expanded meeting involving their aides later in the day, followed by a ceremony to sign a set of tentative agreements on cooperation and an official luncheon, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
Biz sentiment for July improves slightly amid trade tussle: survey
SEOUL -- Business sentiment in South Korea improved for July, but a majority of companies delivered a grim outlook in the face of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, a survey showed Wednesday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 92.3 for next month, slightly up from 89.5 this month, according to the survey by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
----------------
Seoul stocks nearly flat Wednesday morning
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks were nearly flat Wednesday morning as there was no clear momentum in the market, analysts said.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen just 0.12 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2121.76 as of 11:20 a.m.
