KB Kookmin Bank raises US$500 mln via debt sale
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- KB Kookmin Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Wednesday it has raised US$500 million by selling U.S. dollar-denominated notes.
The offering of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes, which carry a yield of 4.35 percent, is aimed at helping the bank enhance its capital adequacy ratio, KB Kookmin Bank said in a statement.
The proceeds from the debt sale are classified as capital, but AT1 securities will be written down if the issuing bank becomes financially non-viable. If liquidated, the notes are senior only to stocks.
In South Korea, however, the government can inject funds into a troubled financial institution.
The notes were rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service.
Since 2014, local banks have been required to adopt the new capital requirements, called the Basel III.
