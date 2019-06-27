Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Corporate direct financing drops 30 pct in May

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond offerings dropped 29.5 percent on-month in May, due mainly to a sharp decline in sales of corporate debts, data showed Thursday.

Local companies raised a combined 13.9 trillion won (US$11.9 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, down 5.8 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Stock sales, including six initial public offerings, jumped to 955 billion won in May, from 111 billion won a month ago.

The value of corporate bonds floated in May, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), slipped 33.9 percent from a month earlier to 12.9 trillion won, the FSS said.

An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.

