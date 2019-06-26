1 S. Korean dead, another injured after structure collapse in Georgia
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- One South Korean tourist was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a falling steel structure while on a trip to the former Soviet nation of Georgia, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Wednesday.
The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. Korean time) on Monday, when the construction structure fell off the wall of a church and crashed on top of a 67-year-old man and his tour guide in the capital city of Tbilisi, the ministry said.
The surviving tour guide suffered injuries, the ministry said, without giving more details.
A Chinese woman from a different tour group was also killed in the collapse, local media reported.
The structure appears to have come off the wall due to a sudden gust of wind, the ministry said. The church was under renovation.
The deceased Korean victim was part of a 22-member package tour traveling in Georgia. Most of the other tourists were inside the church at the time of the collapse.
The ministry said it is providing the travel agency that organized the tour with necessary assistance, including consular efforts for the procedure to transport the victim's body, as well as contacting his family.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to provide 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
2
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
-
3
(3rd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Man arrested for crashing his car into U.S. embassy
-
5
(2nd LD) Stature of N.K. leader's sister appears elevated: Seoul's spy agency