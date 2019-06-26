Seoul stocks end almost flat after choppy trading
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks ended almost flat after a choppy trading session Wednesday as there were no critical momentum that prodded investors to sell or buy, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,121.85. Trade volume was moderately high at 725 million shares worth 4.38 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with the number of losers outnumbering gainers 510 to 296.
The KOSPI opened lower, apparently tracking overnight Wall Street losses, and swerved in and out of positive terrain before closing a tad higher.
U.S. stocks dropped after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell hinted that an interest rate cut in July is not a done deal, saying that the American central bank will take a wait-and-see approach.
He added that the Fed's monetary policy should not "overreact" to things that happen to be short-term or transient.
"The Korean index apparently took a cue from the U.S. stock markets, but still, a wait-and-see stance is prevailing among investors ahead of the G-20 summit in Japan," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.
Individual investors offloaded a net 73 billion won worth of local stocks, while institutions and foreigners were net buyers, snatching up 59 billion won and 17 billion won worth of shares, respectively.
Large caps on the KOSPI were mixed.
Tech shares ended higher, with top cap Samsung Electronics rising 0.22 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 3.3 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were also among the gainers, with top player Celltrion advancing 1.2 percent, while Samsung BioLogics inched up 0.16 percent.
Chemical stocks finished bearish, with leading player LG Chem sliding 1.28 percent, while its smaller rival Lotte Chemical declined 0.58 percent.
Auto stocks ended mixed, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor ending flat at 141,500 won, while its sister company Kia Motors increased 0.34 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was up 0.43 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,156.6 won against the greenback, down 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to provide 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
2
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
-
3
(3rd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Man arrested for crashing his car into U.S. embassy
-
5
(2nd LD) Stature of N.K. leader's sister appears elevated: Seoul's spy agency