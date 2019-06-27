Retail sales up in May, led by online malls
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea increased in May from a year earlier as online malls continued to attract more customers with faster delivery services and wider selections, data showed Thursday.
The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 11.43 trillion won (US$9.87 billion) last month, up 8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Sales of 13 major online stores and marketplaces jumped a whopping 18.1 percent on-year to drive the overall growth. The rise was mostly attributable to foodstuffs, along with the seasonal demand for home appliances, the data showed.
Thirteen offline retailers, including department stores and discount chains, also saw their sales edge up 1.9 percent on the back of rising demand for ready-to-eat products.
The increase from the offline segment came as consumers purchased gifts for Children's Day and other celebrations in the month, according to the ministry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
4
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(News Focus) Denial of entry casts shadow over BTS' much-celebrated home concerts
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
-
4
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(2nd LD) Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip