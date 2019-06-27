(2nd LD) (Yonhap Forum) Yonhap News holds annual peace forum
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency hosted an annual forum in Seoul on Thursday to explore viable paths to a lasting peace on the peninsula amid renewed hopes for the resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
At the 5th Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace, key government officials, scholars and journalists floated ideas and proposals to facilitate the ongoing Korea peace process, in line with its main theme of "New Korean Peninsula Regime for Shared Prosperity."
Among the participants were Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in.
The symposium, co-hosted with the unification ministry, came just two days before U.S. President Donald Trump's high-profile trip to Seoul for a summit with Moon, which is likely to boost ongoing efforts to get nuclear talks with Pyongyang back on track.
"I believe that this symposium will be of great help in accurately assessing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and finding a solution to resolve difficulties amid the breathtaking summit diplomacy surrounding the peninsula and Northeast Asia," Yonhap CEO and President Cho Sung-boo said in his opening remarks.
In his congratulatory remarks, Prime Minister Lee said that the recent exchange of personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to indicate their efforts to break the nuclear standoff.
"Recently, the leaders of the North and the U.S. expressed their confidence in each other by exchanging personal letters," he said.
"The two countries seem to be exploring a way out of the impasse (that has continued) since their second summit in February," he added.
The nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North have been stalemated since the Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim broke down due to a failure to bridge gaps over the extent of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
In his keynote speech, Unification Minister Kim said that Seoul will strive to seize on President Moon's upcoming summit diplomacy at the Group of 20 summit in Japan this week to help restart the nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North.
"We will do our best to turn the G-20 summit, as well as other bilateral and multilateral summit talks on its sidelines, which will soon be followed by a summit between Korea and the U.S., into a chance to help resume North Korea-U.S. talks and consolidate peace on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.
Moon was set to leave for Osaka later in the day to attend the G-20 gathering. There, he will meet bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.
In a special lecture, Moon Chung-in, a presidential adviser and Yonsei University professor, said that Pyongyang should offer to take bold denuclearization steps to help restart the nuclear talks with Washington.
"I believe that the North should make the determination for dialogue," he said. "It will be very desirable for North Korea to come out to talks with a proposal acceptable to both the U.S. and the North."
At the same time, Moon also called on the U.S. to be more flexible, saying that if it is not going to lift sanctions in the course of the denuclearization negotiations, it should instead be able to discuss security guarantees for the North.
The symposium consisted of two comprehensive sessions.
The first session was entitled "Korean Denuclearization and Peace, and Pyongyang: Seen by Foreign Press." It marked the first time that senior editors covering the peninsula from influential global news agencies have huddled in Seoul for such in-depth discussions on the issue.
Lee Dong-min, a senior Yonhap journalist, moderated the session. The foreign participants were from six media outlets: the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, Xinhua News Agency, Kyodo News and Tass.
The key topic of the second session was the ongoing pursuit of a new peninsula regime where permanent peace prevails. Participants discussed a key question: Is it possible to realize a new community of peace and economic cooperation?
Paik Hak-soon, president of the Sejong Institute, moderated the session. Kim Joon-hyung, a professor at Handong Global University, and Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far East Studies at Kyungnam University, delivered presentations.
Professor Kim Yong-hyun of Dongguk University and Min Kyung-tae from the Future Consensus Institute also joined the second session.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
