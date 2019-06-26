Yonhap News Summary
Moon-denuclearization talks
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that North Korea and the United States are in "behind-the-scenes talks" on another bilateral summit with the peace process on the Korean Peninsula making steady progress.
"Both sides have been engaged in dialogue in regard to a third summit," he said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies.
What's noteworthy is, he added, that "The behind-the-scenes talks have been preceded by the mutual understanding of each other's position" from the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
----------------
1 S. Korean dead, another injured after structure collapse in Georgia
SEOUL -- One South Korean tourist was killed and another was injured after they were hit by a falling steel structure while on a trip to the former Soviet nation of Georgia, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Wednesday.
The accident happened at about 6:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. Korean time) on Monday, when the construction structure fell off the wall of a church and crashed on top of a 67-year-old man and his tour guide in the capital city of Tbilisi, the ministry said.
The surviving tour guide suffered injuries, the ministry said, without giving more details.
A Chinese woman from a different tour group was also killed in the collapse, local media reported.
The structure appears to have come off the wall due to a sudden gust of wind, the ministry said. The church was under renovation.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end almost flat after choppy trading
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended almost flat after a choppy trading session Wednesday as there were no critical momentum that prodded investors to sell or buy, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,121.85. Trade volume was moderately high at 725 million shares worth 4.38 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with the number of losers outnumbering gainers 510 to 296.
The KOSPI opened lower, apparently tracking overnight Wall Street losses, and swerved in and out of positive terrain before closing a tad higher.
----------------
(News Focus) Moon keeps steady hand to cement catalyzer role in N.K. diplomacy
SEOUL -- Unbowed by lingering skepticism and uncertainties over his peace crusade, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is keeping a steady hand to cement his country's role as a catalyzer for diplomacy with North Korea.
In a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies, Moon renewed his desire for cross-border efforts to bolster economic cooperation and alleviate military tensions as a crucial means to facilitate the nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
He also put a positive spin on the overall Korea peace process, saying it's making "considerable" and "steady" headway while also noting ongoing "behind-the-scenes" dialogue to resume negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea says antagonistic U.S. officials hindering denuclearization
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials of "antagonism" toward Pyongyang, claiming they are preventing improvement in relations between the two sides and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry also warned that more sanctions on the communist nation would be an "outright challenge" to the joint statement signed by their leaders in Singapore last year, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
"Even though the supreme leaders devote their all for establishing new DPRK-U.S. relations, it would be difficult to look forward to the improvement of the bilateral relations and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as long as the American politics are dominated by the policy-makers who have an inveterate antagonism towards the DPRK," the spokesperson said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
----------------
S-Oil beefs up petrochemical biz with US4.2 bln project
SEOUL -- S-Oil Corp., a major refiner in South Korea owned by Saudi Aramco, said Wednesday it has completed the construction of petrochemical production facilities in South Korea, which will help further raise its presence in the non-refining business field.
In 2015, S-Oil, the third-largest refining firm in the country, started a US$4.2 billion project to build residue upgrading complex (RUC) and olefin downstream complex (ODC) in Ulsan, some 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
"The successful completion of the largest-ever project in Korea's refining and petrochemical industry marks an innovative transformation for S-Oil," said Kim Chul-su, chairman of S-Oil's board of directors, at the inauguration ceremony for the facilities in Seoul, which was also attend by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "It ushers the company into petrochemical downstream aimed at driving integration with petrochemical and securing future growth engine."
