Moon, Xi to hold talks on Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The presidents of South Korea and China plan to hold talks in Japan a day ahead of the opening of the G-20 summit, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
The bilateral meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to start in Osaka at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, it said.
Moon will fly to the city Thursday afternoon for a three-day stay.
He's to meet bilaterally with his Indian, Indonesian and Russian counterparts on Friday, the first day of the G-20 session.
In talks with Xi, Moon is expected to be briefed on the results of Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last week.
