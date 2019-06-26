Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Xi to hold talks on Thursday: Cheong Wa Dae

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The presidents of South Korea and China plan to hold talks in Japan a day ahead of the opening of the G-20 summit, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to start in Osaka at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, it said.

Moon will fly to the city Thursday afternoon for a three-day stay.

A combined image of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Yonhap)

He's to meet bilaterally with his Indian, Indonesian and Russian counterparts on Friday, the first day of the G-20 session.

In talks with Xi, Moon is expected to be briefed on the results of Xi's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last week.

