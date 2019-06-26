Vice foreign ministers of N. Korea, Russia hold talks on regional, global issues
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of North Korea and Russia have held talks in Moscow to discuss their countries' bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il and his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov met on Monday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Both sides discussed the issues of further developing the traditional DPRK-Russia friendly relations by boosting exchanges and contacts in various fields, including high-level visits and intensifying economic and cultural cooperation as agreed at the historic DPRK-Russia summit meeting and talks," the news agency reported.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first summit in the Russian Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok in April.
At the meeting, Kim highlighted his "unwavering" will to cement ties with Russia while Putin made an emphatic call for a peaceful resolution of Pyongyang's nuclear quandary.
