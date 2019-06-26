Warrant sought for man for crashing car into U.S. embassy
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant to detain a South Korean man accused of crashing his sedan into the front gate of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul earlier this week.
Officials at the Jongno Police Station said the 40-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Park, suddenly turned his car toward the embassy gate and rammed into it on Tuesday.
No one was hurt in the incident, although Park had some 20 cans of butane gas in the car, police said.
Investigators said they are trying to find out the exact motive for the crash and plan to have the man take a drug test.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
4
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
5
U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content
-
2
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
3
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
4
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
-
5
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
1
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Man arrested for crashing his car into U.S. embassy
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
-
5
(3rd LD) No summit between S. Korea, Japan at G-20: Cheong Wa Dae