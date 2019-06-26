Jeonbuk eliminated in round of 16 at AFC Champions League
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors were eliminated in the first knockout stage at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League on Wednesday.
Jeonbuk lost to Shanghai SIPG 5-3 on penalties in the second leg of the round of 16 Wednesday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. The two clubs were tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time, and remained deadlocked at 2-2 in the aggregate score.
Shanghai, shooting first in the penalties, had all five of their shooters convert their chances, while Jeonbuk's first kicker, Lee Dong-gook, had his attempt saved by Yan Junling.
The next three Jeonbuk players made good on their shots, but Oscar, the last Shanghai shooter, sealed Jeonbuk's fate with a successful kick.
Jeonbuk were trying to win their third title at Asia's top club football competition and their first since 2016.
After playing Shanghai to a 1-1 draw in Shanghai last week, Jeonbuk had a valuable away goal in their bag and only needed a scoreless draw Wednesday to advance to the quarters.
Early on, Jeonbuk didn't sit back trying to settle for the draw. They struck first in the 27th minute as forward Kim Shin-wook volleyed home a Son Jun-ho cross as he was going down on the pitch.
Jeonbuk had a scare in the 40th minute, when defender Kim Jin-su's clearing attempt following a Shanghai corner kick nearly went into his own net. Fortunately for Jeonbuk, Kim only got a piece of the ball and goalkeeper Song Beom-keun made a diving save on it.
Moments earlier, Song actually stopped an opponent's shot, denying Hulk on a left-footed strike from outside the center of the box.
Jeonbuk had 10 shot attempts and four shots on target in the first half, compared to six attempts and one shot on target by Shanghai.
Shanghai, needing two goals in the second half to win on aggregate, started playing more like the desperate team that they were in the second half, with a trio of their Brazilian attackers, Elkeson, Oscar and Hulk, leading the way.
Jeonbuk caught another lucky break in the 72nd minute, when Hulk's shot went off the body of defender Hong Jeong-ho and rang off the right goal post.
Shanghai finally had a bounce go their way with their equalizer in the 80th minute. Oscar sent a cross into the box toward no one in particular, but Elkeson made a hustle play to save it from going out of bounds and headed it down for Hulk. The forward fired a left-footed shot that deflected in off Hong's body.
That goal brought the aggregate score to a 2-2 deadlock, with both teams having scored one away goal apiece. The 30 minutes of extra time solved nothing, which set up the drama in the penalties.
The two sides traded chances in extra time. Seven minutes in, Son tried to connect with Kim again, but the forward's header missed the net to the right this time. In the 26th minute into the extra period, Kim set up Son for a volley, and Yan Junling came up with his best save of the match from point-blank range.
During injury time, Hulk stared down Song in a one-on-one fast break, and his floating shot clanged off the crossbar.
In the shootout, Hulk got his moment by getting one past Song as the team's first kicker. For Jeonbuk, Lee Dong-gook, who'd come off the bench late in extra time, couldn't match Hulk, as Yan made a diving save to his right.
Song couldn't come up with any saves as Jeonbuk bowed out in the first knockout round.
