(URGENT) Trump says he may not have meeting with Kim on Asia trip, but may speak to him 'in a different form'

Today's date Today's weather Seoul Full Forecast 구름조금 Partly Sunny 17.3 ℃ 16° / 28° Precip 0mm Wind W 3.5m/s Humidity 45% CAI Moderate 80 PM10 Good DSS Very Bad PM2.5 Bad O₃ Moderate close CAI Comprehensive Air-quality Index PM10 Particulate Matter Less than 10㎛ PM2.5 Particulate Matter Less than 2.5㎛ O₃ Ozone Latest News Pause more Close