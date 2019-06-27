Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Complete dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex can be judged as irreversible phase: Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Saudi crown prince interested in Korea's self-defense model (Kookmin Daily)
-- Complete dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex can be judged as irreversible denuclearization: Moon (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says behind-the-scenes talks under way between U.S. and N. Korea, conditions ripe for 3rd summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear complex would be irreversible denuclearization phase (Segye Times)
-- Saudi to invest 10 tln won in Korea's energy sector (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Saudi to invest 10 tln won in hydrogen vehicle and oil sectors (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Trump faces mounting criticism for anti-immigration policy (Hankyoreh)
-- Education ministry embroiled in lawsuits (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says it's ripe for 3rd summit between U.S. and N. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Saudi top leader holds meeting with chiefs of 5 major biz groups at night (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon pitches Yongbyon dismantlement concept (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Saudi Arabia sign deals, memorandums worth $8.3 billion (Korea Herald)
-- Kim Jong-un is flexible, resolute: Moon (Korea Times)
