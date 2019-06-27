(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 27)
Time to move forward
: It is disappointing to see no Korea-Japan summit
President Moon Jae-in will engage in active diplomacy when he visits Osaka, Japan, this week for the G20 summit. For this, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from China, Russia, Indonesia and Canada during the two-day event.
But Moon has no plans to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will host this year's G20 summit on Friday and Saturday. The two Asian neighbors have failed to agree on a separate summit apparently due to their worsening ties over historical issues and diplomatic squabbles.
The Korean side had pushed for a one-on-one meeting between Moon and Abe on the sidelines of the international gathering in a move to mend the frayed bilateral ties. But to the disappointment of the public, it failed to arrange such a meeting. The presidential official put the blame on the Japanese side.
A Cheong Wa Dae official said Tuesday that Seoul is ready to hold a bilateral summit with Tokyo. But he pointed out that Japan is not ready for such a meeting. His remarks could imply that Japan should take responsibility for the lack of a separate summit.
In fact, Abe already ruled out the possibility of meeting Moon separately, saying he has too tight a schedule as the host of the G20 summit. He seemed to try to find a lame excuse to avoid any bilateral contact with Moon. It is natural to deplore Abe's narrow-mindedness toward Korea. It is also disappointing to see the host refuse to meet a visiting President of a neighboring country.
Whatever the reason, Seoul and Tokyo have lost a rare opportunity to improve their relationship which has hit at the worst level since they normalized diplomatic ties in 1965. Worse, there is no sign of any improvement soon.
Japan's hardline position on South Korea is somewhat understandable, given President Moon's move to virtually nullify the 2015 bilateral deal on the wartime sex slavery issue. Moon disbanded a Tokyo-funded foundation to support Korean slavery victims.
In addition, last year's landmark decisions by the Supreme Court of Korea to order Japanese firms to pay compensation to wartime forced labor victims. The Abe administration lodged strong protests against the decisions. It has even threatened to take retaliatory action, including the imposition of higher tariffs on Korean goods, if the court seizes the firms' assets for compensation. A military radar lock-on dispute has also added fuel to the fire.
The two countries can never get their soured ties back on track if they continue to be at loggerheads with each other over the historical issues related to Japan's colonial rule. Therefore, they need to make strenuous efforts to settle old scores and move forward toward reconciliation and a future-oriented partnership.
Seoul and Tokyo must step up cooperation in realizing the denuclearization of North Korea. They need to expand collaboration in defense and security as well as economy, trade, investment and technology. For this, the top leaders of the two countries should have a summit as soon as possible.
(END)
