(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 27)

In a strange development, military authorities also sent two of the four fishermen aboard the ship back to North Korea through Panmunjom without conducting a joint interrogation. In North Korea, powered vessels are mostly controlled by the military and captains are military personnel. If the two North Koreans really belonged to the military, they could have gathered intelligence on maritime intrusion routes.

Also, if our military authorities returned them while knowing they wanted to defect to South Korea, that poses a bigger problem. We wonder if the decision to send them back is related to the presence of a Blue House official in a briefing by the Ministry.