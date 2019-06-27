Today in Korean history
June 28
1950 -- The North Korean Army occupies Seoul just three days after it crosses the 38th parallel, the pre-Korean War boundary between North and South Korea. The North's hope for a quick surrender by South Korea's Rhee Syng-man government and the reunification of the peninsula, however, are dashed as the United States and other foreign powers intervene with U.N. approval.
1950 -- The South Korean Army blows up the Han River Bridge in an effort to slow the advancing communist forces. Hundreds of people, including civilians, were killed in the explosion.
2008 -- North Korea blows up a cooling tower at its nuclear facility in Yongbyon as part of a disablement process under an aid-for-denuclearization deal signed at the six-party talks in 2007. The event, broadcast worldwide by major U.S. and South Korean news outlets, marked a near end to the disablement process. But the six-party talks -- involving the two Koreas, the United States, Japan, China and Russia -- hit a stumbling block later in the year as the North and its dialogue partners failed to agree on how to verify the disablement and North Korea's past nuclear activities.
2018 -- South and North Korea agree to conduct a joint study on modernizing and connecting cross-border roads as part of efforts to carry out agreements reached by their leaders in their summit talks. The agreements were reached as the two Koreas held working-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom to discuss road-related cooperation.
