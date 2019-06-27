U.S. consul general in Seoul to head Korea desk at State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. consul general in South Korea has been appointed to head the Korea desk at the Department of State, multiple diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
Angela Kerwin will replace Joy Yamamoto as director of the office of Korean affairs next month, they said. Yamamoto plans to retire upon leaving her post.
In August, Kerwin attended a ceremony in South Korea for the repatriation of American troops' remains from North Korea.
She told reporters at the time that she was glad to see the fulfillment of one of the commitments made by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their historic summit in June 2018.
Prior to Seoul, Kerwin also worked at the U.S. consulate general in Matamoros, Mexico.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
(URGENT) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang: Xinhua
-
3
EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
-
4
(LEAD) Defense minister apologizes over N.K. boat's undetected crossing of border
-
5
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
1
Seoul to be illuminated in violet to celebrate BTS' home performance
-
2
S. Korean policy lender opens US$2 bln credit line to PetroVietnam
-
3
(4th LD) Xi arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim
-
4
(6th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
-
5
(7th LD) Kim voices desire to continue talks to resolve nuke issue
-
1
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
2
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
(LEAD) Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
-
5
SK hynix mass-produces world's highest-stacking 4D NAND flash chip