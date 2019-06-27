Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:10 June 27, 2019
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 29/22 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 32/21 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/22 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/21 Rain 30
Busan 26/22 Rain 60
(END)
