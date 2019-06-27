Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 29/22 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 29/22 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 32/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/22 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/21 Rain 30

Busan 26/22 Rain 60

