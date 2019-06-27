Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, June 27

All Headlines 09:30 June 27, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to leave for Osaka to attend G-20 summit

-- Yonhap News to hold annual peace forum

-- (News Focus) S. Korea split over fate of embattled elite high schools

Economy & Finance

-- Estimates of population in major cities

-- (News Focus) Tada struggles to go beyond legal gray area in S. Korean taxi market
(END)

