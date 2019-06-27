N.K. propaganda outlet slams Moon for 'blaming' Pyongyang over deadlock in nuclear talks
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Thursday criticized President Moon Jae-in over his remarks during a recent Northern Europe trip, accusing him of misleading the public as if the North is to blame for the current deadlock in denuclearization negotiations with the United States.
Addressing the Swedish parliament earlier this month, Moon said that Pyongyang should prove its nuclear-free Korea commitment with action in order to gain the trust of the international community.
Apparently referring to the remarks made by Moon, Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said such comments are based on prejudice out of "blindness and subjectivity on the reality."
The article referred to Moon as a "South Korean official on a Northern Europe tour" without mentioning his name.
"Indeed, it is the South Korean authorities who should feel responsible for the current situation, which is actually causing serious concerns," the article said.
"The fact that today's abnormal situation is due to the U.S.' unchanged hostile policy against the North and the South Korean authorities' indecisiveness in following such a stance is something every schoolboy knows," it said.
North Korean media outlets have been ramping up criticism on Seoul over little progress in implementing cross-border projects in the face of a deadlock in the nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
