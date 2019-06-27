Seoul stocks open nearly flat
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened nearly flat Thursday as investors await the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,123.27 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks were mixed as investors remained cautious ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to be held on the sidelines of the G-20 summit that starts in Japan on Friday.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.44 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.74 percent.
Steelmakers also opened higher, with No. 1 player POSCO advancing 0.21 percent and Hyundai Steel rising 0.36 percent.
Auto shares were mixed, with top carmaker Hyundai Motor staying flat, while its sister company Kia Motors inched up 0.57 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 0.86 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,155.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.20 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
